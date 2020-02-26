Appeals Court Calls For New Jensen Trial

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

MADISON, WI (WLIP)—It looks as though Mark Jensen will be headed back to trial.

The Pleasant Prairie man who was once convicted in the 1998 poisoning death of his wife Julie, has been in jail for that entire time.

The 2008 conviction was overturned because of a letter in which Julie accused her husband from beyond the grave. The courts ruled that usage of that letter violated Jensen’s rights.

However, a Kenosha County judge reinstated the letter-and the conviction based on it-in 2017. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals disagreed, and remanded the case for a new trial-without the letter in evidence.

The Kenosha County District’s Attorney’s Office has 30 days to appeal the decision.