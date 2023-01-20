Appeals Court Denies Bell Request For Bullet

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Wisconsin Appeals Court has ruled against the Kenosha man attempting to get access to the bullet that killed his son.

Michael Bell Sr filed a request with the city of Kenosha to obtain the bullet shot by a Kenosha Police officer in 2004.

It has been held by Kenosha Joint Services as evidence.

When Bell’s request was denied by the city he filed a lawsuit which was dismissed in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Bell then filed an appeal. On Thursday the appeal was rejected in a non-published summary judgment.

Bell has long disputed the official police narrative of his son’s death and he had hoped the bullet would help prove the official story incorrect.

The city paid Bell a reported $1.75 million dollar settlement a decade ago to settle a wrongful death suit related to the case.