Appeals Court: No New Trial in Jensen Case

MILWAUKEE, WI—There has been another, somewhat confusing ruling in the Mark Jensen Case.

The Pleasant Prairie man convicted of killing his wife Julie more than 20 years ago first had his conviction tossed out and then reinstated over those intervening years.

While the conviction was overturned, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that prosecutors had to begin the process of retrying Jensen within 90 days.

They did so, but in the meantime a key piece of evidence-a letter by Julie implicating her husband in her death-was reinstated, causing a Kenosha County judge to allow Jensen’s conviction stand. No new trial was held.

In the latest ruling, the same appeals court agreed that reallowing the evidence means that their previous ruling was void.

The local judge’s ruling allowing the letter is now under appeal.

Jensen remains in prison, serving a life sentence.