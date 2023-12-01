Appeals Court Rules Actor Jussie Smollett Must Finish Jail Term, Convictions Upheld

(Chicago, IL) An Illinois appeals court has upheld the disorderly conduct convictions of actor Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself back in 2019, then lying about it to Chicago police. Smollett, who appeared in the TV show “Empire,” which filmed in the city, challenged the role of a special prosecutor, jury selection, evidence and many other aspects of the case. But all were turned aside in a 2-1 opinion from the Illinois Appellate Court. He now will have to finish a 150-day stint in jail that was part of his sentence. Smollett spent just six days in jail while his appeal was pending.

Associated Press (12-1-23)