Appeals court stays Wisconsin limits on gatherings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has put a hold on Gov. Tony Evers’ restrictions on indoor public gatherings.

The ruling Friday from the 3rd District Court of Appeals pauses the Democratic governor’s effort to control the coronavirus spread pending appeal.

Evers’ administration issued an order on Oct. 6 limiting indoor public gatherings across the state to 25% of a building’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit.

The powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin immediately challenged the order in court. A Barron County judge upheld it on Oct. 19.