Aquinas Triumphs Over Kenosha St. Joseph 6-4 in WIAA State Baseball Championship

Grand Chute, WI (WLIP)–In the WIAA State Baseball Tournament on June 13, 2024, Aquinas defeated Kenosha St. Joseph 6-4 at Neuroscience Group Field in Grand Chute, Wisconsin.

Kenosha St. Joseph took an early lead with a run in the first inning, but Aquinas responded with a four-run fifth inning to secure their victory.

Key performers for Aquinas included Tanner Peterson, who had three hits, and Eddie Peters, who contributed an RBI.

Despite a strong effort from Kenosha St. Joseph’s Peter Visconti and Dominic Santarelli, who both drove in runs, Aquinas’ 11 hits proved decisive.

The win improves Aquinas’ record to 25-4, while Kenosha St. Joseph falls to 24-6.