Area closings.

There are a lot of public spaces closing and things are changing daily out there because of COVID-19.

By no means is this list complete but we will try and add to it as information comes in.

All schools K-12 are closed in both Illinois and Wisconsin until March 30th and April 5th respectively, however that could change depending on if and how the virus spreads.

All Illinois State Parks are closed.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker closed all bars and restaurants effective March 16th at 11:59pm. Drive-thru, carry out, and curb-side food will still be available. Check with individual restaurants for availability.

In Chicago most of the museums and large tourist sites have been closed along with many other sites that would normally promote the gathering of groups of people. For a full list check this article.

In Milwuakee and Southeast WI there are also a lot of tourist site closings. For a full list check this article.