Argument at Chicago hospital erupts into deadly shooting

CHICAGO (AP) An argument outside a Chicago hospital turned deadly when a man pulled out a gun and killed an emergency room doctor with whom he was having a domestic relationship, then ran into the hospital and fatally shot a pharmacy resident and a police officer.

Police say the attacker also died Monday but it was not clear if he took his own life or was killed by police at Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side. The victims were identified at 38-year-old emergency room physician Tamara O’Neal and 25-year-old pharmacy resident Dayna Less.

Police say the slain officer was 28-year-old Samuel Jimenez, who was married with three children.