Armed Robbery, and Attempted Armed Robbery Investigations in Waukegan

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

WAUKEGAN, IL—Police in Waukegan are investigating an armed robbery.

Authorities say they were called to the Quickstop Food in the 6-hundred block of Greenwood on Saturday night. Two males were said to enter the store, one pointing a handgun.

The pair were said to make off with an unknown amount of money and property.

Earlier Saturday, a pair of males was said to enter the Hoagie Hut in the 28-hundred block of Grand Avenue. A gun was displayed, but the suspects fled before anything could be taken

No injuries were reported in either incident. Police say while the crimes appear similar, they are currently investigating them as separate events.