Arraignment Delayed for 3rd Time in North Chicago Murder

(Waukegan, IL) A North Chicago woman has had her arraignment date pushed back for a third time. Jannie Perry is facing first-degree murder charges and more for the late December death of her son, 6-year-old Damari Perry. The defense in the case said the 38-year-old is currently hospitalized, though they did not specify the reasons. She was also hospitalized for several days following her arrest in early January. Perry was supposed to be arraigned last week on Monday and Wednesday…but those court dates were delayed as well. Her 20-year-old son Jeremiah has already pleaded not guilty to his alleged role in the murder. Another son, a 17-year-old, is facing juvenile charges in the case, though no details about those charges have been released.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-15-22)