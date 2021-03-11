Arrest Made in Nearly Two Year Old Fatal Crash

(Waukegan, IL) An arrest has been made in a fatal crash two summers ago.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office weekly arrest report says Timothy Sampson was picked up in Waukegan on March 5th on an outstanding warrant.

Court records indicate that the 42-year-old is currently charged with one count of aggravated DUI causing death and one count of aggravated DUI/reckless homicide.

The Waukegan man is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a 200-thousand-dollar bond…and is due in court on March 22nd.