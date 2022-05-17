Arrest Made, Victim Identified in Lake County “Gang Related” Shooting

(North Chicago, IL) An arrest has been announced in a North Chicago homicide. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say Amireon Williams shot and killed 14-year-old Lavon’ta Brown on Sunday evening, after a confrontation at a gas station in the 1-thousand block of Jackson Street. Investigators believe the shooting was gang related, and that Brown was targeted. The 18-year-old Williams now faces two counts of first-degree murder, and is due in bond court this morning. Even with the announcement of an arrest, officials say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-17-22)