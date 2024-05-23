Arrest Warrant For Suspect In Child Exposure Case
Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A 33-year-old Kenosha man has been charged with allegedly exposing himself to a child at the Southwest Neighborhood Library on May 16.
Jeremy D. Walker faces felony charges for the alleged crime and a misdemeanor for lewd behavior.
The incident came to light when a child called their parents from the library, prompting them to return and contact the police.
Surveillance footage confirmed the child’s report, and facial recognition technology identified Walker.
A warrant was issued for Walker’s arrest.
On-line court records show that Walker has a previous conviction for child abuse dating to 2007.