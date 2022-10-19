Arrest Warrant Issued in Kenosha Water Utility Theft

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A break-in and theft at Kenosha’s Water Utility have led to charges and an arrest warrant for a Chicago man.

The incident happened August 27th when surveillance video captured evidence that three men broke into the yard around 1:30 AM and raided multiple vehicles before escaping in a water utility van.

The three were said to have gotten away with more than $46,000 worth of equipment.

The vehicle was later recovered by Chicago Police.

Inside investigators reportedly found a wallet and other personal items belonging to 59 year old Gerald Reed of Chicago.

Authorities say he’s been allegedly implicated in other similar crimes around the region.

He now faces two felonies in Kenosha County and a 50-thousand dollar warrant was issued yesterday for his arrest.