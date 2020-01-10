Arrests Made in Zion Shooting Incident

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

ZION, IL—Two arrests have been announced in a shooting incident that took place earlier this week.

Zion Police say a man was shot in the back Monday evening, after an attempted sale of some THC vape cartridges.

A 15-year-old was arrested and referred to the juvenile system the day after the shooting. The alleged shooter was then arrested on Thursday morning.

Tyreik Jackson was said to be in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest and now faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

The 21-year-old’s bond was set at 1-million-dollars.