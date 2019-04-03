Arson Suspected in Dairyland Greyhound Track Fire

KENOSHA, WI–A fire engulfed the former Dairyland Greyhound Park last night, causing major damage to the building. Fire crews were called in at around 8 PM by neighbors who spotted flames on multiple levels of the building.

Kenosha Fire Officials say that the flames were set intentionally and have opened an arson investigation. The fire apparently began in several locations at once and evidence as to how the flames were ignited was apparently found.

The former dog track was undergoing demolition as part of the redevelopment process. We’ll have more details on the situation as they become available.