As States Count Ballots; A Look Into Kenosha’s Election Efforts

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–While several states are still counting millions of absentee ballots, Wisconsin was able to do so by midday Wednesday.

In Kenosha that effort took the form of poll workers spending the entire Election Day Tuesday processing and counting over 30-thousand absentee ballots, an effort that lasted well into the early morning hours of Wednesday. By the time morning came the votes were delivered and updated to the Kenosha County Clerk’s Website.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the effort to run the vote count smoothly-and timely-was tremendous.

The number of absentee ballots cast in Kenosha nearly doubled from the amount cast four years ago.