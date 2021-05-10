As Summer approaches, gas prices see jump

Still three weeks from the Memorial Day holiday and the summer travel season, the U.S. has seen a jump in gas prices.

The average cost of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is now $3.02, six cents higher than two weeks ago. In contrast, the average cost of a gallon of gas was $1.05 less a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said the increase comes as the costs of crude oil and ethanol also rose. Per federal rules, ethanol must be blended by refiners into gasoline.

According to AAA Wisconsin, the average price of regular unleaded in the state is $2.84. Nationwide, San Francisco has the highest cost per gallon at $4.16 while Baton Rouge has the lowest at $2.55.