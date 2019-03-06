At Least Six Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash

KENOSHA, WI–A three vehicle crash left at least six people injured and closed a major intersection during rush hour yesterday. The accident happened around 5 PM at the intersection of highways L and H in Somers.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that when first responders arrived, three vehicles had collided, a Chevrolet sedan that was traveling west, a black Cadillac heading north, and a Honda that had been moving south.

The six were taken to area hospitals and their injuries are reportedly non-life threatening. The intersection was closed until about 6:30 last night. Investigators continue their work into what caused the accident.