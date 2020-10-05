ATF Offering $5,000 Reward For Information On Rioters

The Milwaukee Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is seeking the public’s help identifying persons of interest in the arson investigations of several Kenosha businesses and vehicles damaged during the August rioting. ATF is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for the positive identification of each person depicted in videos and pictures of the events. Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these individuals are urged to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. The link to the photos is below.

https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/law-enforcement-seeking-persons-interest-kenosha-arson-investigations