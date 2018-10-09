Attempted Homicide Trial to Open Monday

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha man is set to go on trial next week for attempted murder in a shooting that happened nearly two years ago. 45 year old Rodney Coleman allegedly shot his 25 year old victim eleven times in a bank parking lot in October 2016 because Coleman allegedly thought the man was having an affair with his girlfriend.

According to police reports, Coleman ambushed the victim in a bank parking lot in Kenosha. During the incident Coleman reportedly put the trigger to the victim’s forehead but the gun misfired; however the victim was hit in his abdomen, groin, and leg. The man survived the shooting having gone through numerous surgeries and spending many months in the hospital convalescing.

After Coleman was declared competent to stand trial last year, the proceedings were further delayed so that Coleman could get a new attorney. Coleman may argue that he is not guilty due to mental illness at the time of the shooting.

The trial is now set to open on Monday (10/15/18).