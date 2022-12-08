Attempted Robbery Reported Late Wednesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened late last night.

Scanner reports indicated that a suspect with scissors entered the Green Bay Road Walgreens at Highway 50 right as the store was closing at 10 PM.

The reports said that person may have fled on bicycle and may have been wearing a green zip up hoodie with a blue winter hat, beige skirt with black leggings and white shoes.

Her face may have also been covered.

It’s not clear if anything was taken from the store.

Police have not released any further details.