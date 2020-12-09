Attempted Robbery Shooting Update

(Round Lake Beach, IL) More information has been released about two would-be robbers that were shot in Round Lake Beach. Police officials say the incident took place late on Monday night when a teen male and a 20-year-old female walked into a business in the 1-thousand-block of Fairfield Road.

The pair were said to order employees behind the counter at gunpoint, but one employee was able to secure a handgun and shot multiple times, hitting both suspects. The pair fled to a waiting car, but that vehicle quickly ran into a dead end, and two people fled on foot…leaving the injured pair behind.

The teen male was hospitalized, then charged with armed robbery. The woman remained hospitalized, though her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The two other occupants of the vehicle are still being sought.

The investigation into the matter continues.