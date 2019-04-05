Attorneys Ask For More Time in Homicide Case

KENOSHA, WI–Attorneys for a Milwaukee man accused of killing a Kenosha man were in court yesterday asking for more time before trial.

36 year old Jason Killips was found dead in his apartment in November last year. In early December 39 year old Daniel Vanderpool was arrested in connection with Killips death and charged with fatally stabbing him.

According to police reports, Vanderpool allegedly stole Killips car and cell phone. Prosecutors allege that Vanderpool killed Killips in a frenzied rampage after spending Thanksgiving together with Killips’ family.

Autopsy reports have not yet been filed and Vanderpool’s attorneys need more time to review evidence. A pretrial is set for early June.