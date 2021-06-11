Auction at local Kenosha store ‘Serendipity’ Saturday at Noon

Serendipity, a local Kenosha business, located at 4706 7th Avenue, will be holding an auction Saturday, June 12th, from 12pm to 3pm. Everything that people have previously brought in to be auctioned off will have a starting bid of $1.00.

This store, which is going into their fifth year, has a wide variety of items for sale on a regular basis. Everything from sports cards, art, furniture, clothing, jewelry, and many other unique odds and ends. Regular business hours are Wednesday-Saturday from 1pm to 6pm.

Auctions are usually held at least one Saturday every month and anybody that would like to bring in items to be auctioned off in the future, should contact Gabe at (262)-412-8698.