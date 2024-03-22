Auction Of Pattie Boyd’s Trove Of Treasures Surpasses Expectations As It Nets $3.6 Million
March 22, 2024 12:14PM CDT
LONDON (AP) — The online auction of a trove of letters, photos and other items that Pattie Boyd, who was at the heart of the Swinging 60s, has surpassed all expectations.
Christie’s, the world-renowned auction house, said Friday that its online sale of The Pattie Boyd Collection sold for around 2.82 million pounds, or over seven times the pre-sale high estimate.
The collection provided a glimpse into the heart of the 1960s and 70s counterculture.
The 111 lots up for sale included affectionate letters from both her iconic rock icon husbands George Harrison and Eric Clapton, alongside clothing, jewelry, drawings and photographs — some of Boyd, and some by her.