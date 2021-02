(AP) – Last June, Quaker Oats said it was retiring Aunt Jemima – and renaming the pancake and syrup brand as part of the reckoning over the nation’s racist past. And now, the company has unveiled the new name for the products. They will be rebranded under the Pearl Milling Company label. Remaining products under the old name will continue to be sold until June – when the new packaging will be rolled out.