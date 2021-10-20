Authoriities ask for help to find missing boy

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say that any further searches for a missing 3-year-old boy will depend on whether they receive credible information from the public.

Authorities have conducted several searches in Milwaukee, Washington and Dodge counties for Major P. Harris, whose mother was shot to death and the man suspected in her slaying was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Milwaukee police held a press conference Tuesday to ask for help in the case. They say Major was last seen in Milwaukee on Oct. 9.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the discovery Monday of a vehicle described as one Clark might be driving did give investigators a few new leads. Police found blood in the SUV, which they have sent to the state Crime Lab.