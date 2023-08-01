Authorities Continue Search For Suspect Who Allegedly Set Girlfriend on Fire

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Authorities are still searching for the man who allegedly set his girlfriend on fire in their Salem Lakes home before fleeing.

Myron Faith Bowie has been on the run since Sunday morning when an apparent argument between the two caused Bowie to allegedly set her on fire.

The woman was able to call for help and remains in critical condition with burn injuries.

Bowie has connections to the Chicago area and he may be hiding there.

He’s described as an African-American male in his mid-30’s,about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.

He fled the scene in a black Cadillac SUV with Illinois plates.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any info on his whereabouts contact law enforcement.