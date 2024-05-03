Authorities Crack Down on Illegal Guns

Charles A. Best, 31, of Grayslake. Lake County Sheriff’s Dept. Submitted Photo.

Grayslake, IL (WLIP)–In a recent bust, Lake County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Group cracked down on illegal firearms manufacturing.

Charles A. Best, 31, of Grayslake, was nabbed for allegedly producing firearms and machine gun conversion kits with 3D printers.

The raid on Best’s residence yielded 64 conversion devices, 3 firearms, 3 silencers, and two 3D printers.

Also confiscated were 3D printed pistol frames, rifle parts, ammo, and cannabis wax.

The State’s Attorney’s Office slapped Best with five counts of Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Silencer.

More charges are expected, with Best likely to be detained during proceedings.