Authorities Investigating a Crash That Left Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Hospitalized

(Via Lake County Sheriff's Office)

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating after a crash that left a Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy injured. The situation started Sunday night with a battery call in the Beach Park area. Two Sheriff’s Deputies responded when the victim of the alleged battery followed the suspect who had fled the scene in a vehicle. The Deputies attempted to catch up to the suspect and were at the intersection of Lewis Avenue and Edgewood Road, when a pickup on Edgewood blew a stop sign and was struck by one of the southbound squad cars. A female Deputy was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The 59-year-old driver of the pickup was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash…but at this point there have been no charges filed.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-27-23)