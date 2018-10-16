Authorities Looking For Hit and Run Suspect

TWIN LAKES, WI–Authorities are on the lookout for a truck that was reportedly involved in a hit and run incident in Twin Lakes. The accident happened around 5:40 PM when a truck hit a teenager who was riding his bike.

According to the family the vehicle is described as a white diesel truck with new front end damage. The teen suffered lacerations to his face. After the accident the truck drove away. Surveillance video of the incident may be forthcoming.

If you have any information contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.