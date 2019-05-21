Update: 19 Year Old Shooting Victim Identified

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI–UPDATE 2:45 PM: The victim in Monday night’s shooting is identified as 19 year old Khaled M. Alchaar of Pleasant Prairie. If you have any information on the case please contact Pleasant Prairie Police.

UPDATE: 10 AM: A 19 year old Kenosha man is dead after being shot outside of a Pleasant Prairie restaurant Monday night. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital South by first responders where he died. A search for the suspect was unsuccessful. No names have been released. We’ll have more info as it becomes avaliable.

UPDATE: 5AM: Kenosha Police were searching late into the night for a suspect who shot a man.

The incident happened around 8:45 PM near the intersection of Highway 50 and 104th avenue.

Scanner reports indicated that a 911 caller said the suspect fled the scene into the woods west of the area, causing a nearby restaurant and neighborhood to put on lockdown until investigators cleared the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was apparently not breathing at the scene. No update on that person has been given.

By 11:30 last night a command unit was established and a drone was being deployed to try and locate the suspect. There’s also no description of the suspect. No other details have been released.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.