Authorities Say Two Arrested After Search Yields Large Amount of Drugs, Guns, & Explosives
December 9, 2022 9:51AM CST
Kenosha County Sheriff's Dept. Photo
By Pete Serzant, WLIP News
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two suspects are in custody following a bust that yielded a large amount of drugs, firearms, and homemade explosives.
The Kenosha Drug Operations group executed a search warrant just before 5 AM Thursday morning in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.
Authorities say they recovered six firearms, eight homemade explosive devices as well as a large amount of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
The suspects were taken to jail and are charged with several felonies including possession with intent to deliver THC, operating and maintaining a drug house, possession of homemade explosives, and the illegal possession of firearms.