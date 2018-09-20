Authorities: Workplace shooter died of gunshots

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have identified the gunman who died after shooting four co-workers at a Wisconsin software company.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office says 43-year-old Anthony Y. Tong died from “firearm related trauma” in Wednesday’s shooting at WTS Paradigm in Middleton.

The medical examiner says an autopsy was conducted Thursday and that additional testing is underway.

Authorities say Tong seriously wounded three co-workers during the attack, and that a fourth person suffered a graze wound. Police say the gunman was fatally shot by responding officers.

The investigation involves Middleton police, the state Division of Criminal Investigation and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.