Autopsies Competed in Jet Ski Collision That Left Two Teens Dead

Waukegan, Il (WLIP)–Two girls were killed in a jet ski versus boat crash on Lake Marie, Lake County.

On Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Unit and Patrol Division responded to the incident.

A 16-year-old girl from Lake Forest, California, and a 13-year-old girl from Long Grove, Illinois, were on the jet ski.

Preliminary investigation shows the jet ski, operated by the 16-year-old, collided with a Sea Ray Cabin Cruiser operated by a 55-year-old man from Antioch. Witnesses reported the jet ski was traveling at high speed, making a collision unavoidable.

Both girls were knocked unconscious and thrown into the water.

They were pulled from the water by the occupants of the Sea Ray and another passing boat, then transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Autopsies conducted on June 20 revealed they died from blunt force injuries.