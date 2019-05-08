Autopsy Results on Those Killed in Waukegan Explosion

(Waukegan, IL) Autopsies on two men found dead after a factory explosion in Waukegan, haven’t shed any light on the official causes of those deaths.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says toxicology and other test results will need to come in before establishing a cause of death for 56-year-old Jeff Cummings and 53-year-old Byron Biehn.

The other identified casualty of the Friday night explosion, 29-year-old Allen Stevens, was autopsied in Cook County.

One person remains unaccounted for in the rubble, and officials say they will continue the search until he is found.

The blast remains under investigation by Waukegan Fire, the Illinois Fire Marshal, OSHA and other agencies.