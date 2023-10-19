Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Surges To 7.63%, Holding At Highest Level Since 2000

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The cost of financing a home surged again this week, keeping the average long-term U.S. mortgage rate at its highest level since December 2000.

The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 7.63% from 7.57% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

A year ago, the rate averaged 6.94%.

As mortgage rates rise, they can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford in a market already out of reach for many Americans.

They also discourage homeowners who locked in far low rates two years ago, when they were around 3%, from selling.