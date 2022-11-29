Avoid Giving Tuesday Scams

MADISON, WI (WLIP)–Today is Giving Tuesday and state officials have some tips to avoid being scammed.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection say that scammers can take advantage of peoples’ goodwill this year to steal their money and personal information.

Officials say that If you are solicited for donations, ask for the name, address, and phone number of the charitable organization making the request.

Do not make a payment over the phone, and don’t donate via cash, cryptocurrency, peer-to-peer payment apps, or by wire to people or organizations you do not know.