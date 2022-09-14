Backyard Chickens Again Under Consideration in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A measure that would allow Kenoshans to keep chickens and ducks in their backyards is again making its way through the committee process.

Sponsored by Alderperson Bandi Ferree, residents in single family homes would be allowed to keep four chickens or ducks in an enclosure after obtaining the proper license and paying a 30-dollar fee.

The measure was deferred at the committee level Monday and a clarified proposal will be submitted in the coming weeks.

View proposal (beginning on pg 3) here