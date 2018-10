MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jonathan Taylor ran for 221 yards and three scores, including a career-best 88-yarder in the fourth quarter, and No. 16 Wisconsin’s punishing ground game wore down winless Nebraska in a 41-24 victory. The Badgers withstood the Cornhuskers’ desperate second-half comeback attempt from a 17-point halftime deficit led by two touchdown passes in the third quarter from Adrian Martinez.