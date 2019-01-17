Bailey Gilbert Notched 1,000th Career Point in Lady Reds’ 71-60 Win Over Carroll

By David Nelson, Athletic Communications Manager

KENOSHA, WIS.—The Carthage College women’s basketball team anticipated history in their home bout against Carroll University on Wednesday evening. They got just that when Bailey Gilbert eclipsed 1,000 career points in the Lady Reds’ 71-60 victory over the Pioneers, which pushed their win streak to six games. Her milestone basket occurred with 2:26 left in the second quarter. Gilbert finished the night with a season-high 22 points on six-of-nine shooting from beyond the arch. Madie Kaelber followed with 16 points while Autumn Kalis netted 11 points and a team-high four assists.

“As a whole, we didn’t display our greatest effort tonight,” said Lady Reds head basketball coach Tim Bernero. “We were able to have enough burst of good play to win the game. We didn’t do a lot of things that made sense offensively or defensively and it got us in trouble, but found a way to get the job done.”

Gilbert engineered a Lady Reds unit that notched 12 made three-point baskets. Leading Carthage on the boards was Maggie Berigan, who pulled down 11 rebounds along with seven points. The Lady Reds’ three-point field goal defense showed up again as they held Carroll (Wis.) to a 3-of-21 (.143) mark, the fourth time over the past five games they locked the opposition to under .200 from beyond the arch.

The Lady Reds improve to 12-5, 6-2 CCIW, and Carroll (Wis.) falls to 7-10, 2-6 CCIW.

Lady Reds 71, Carroll 60

Outside of Carroll’s 2-0 lead out of the gate, Carthage led the entire game. Kalis notched all three of Carthage’s made three-point baskets in the opening frame, which gave them a 16-12 lead after 10:00. Four of Gilbert’s three-point baskets occurred in the second quarter, which included her 1,000th career point at the 2:26 mark that made the score 27-21 in favor of Carthage. Gilbert’s 16 second-half points propelled the Lady Reds to a 32-25 halftime lead.

Kaelber’s three-point basket at the 4:36 mark of the third quarter gave Carthage their largest lead of the game at 49-29. The Pioneers bounced back with a 16-3 run to narrow their deficit to 52-45 after the third quarter. Kaelber’s nine fourth-quarter points helped seal a 70-61 victory for the Lady Reds.

Carthage will hit the road to Millikin University on Saturday, January 19 for a 2:00 p.m. start time