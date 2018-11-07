Baldwin Defeats Vukmir

MADISON, WI–Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says her win sends a “loud and clear message” that people in Wisconsin want a senator who will stand up for them against special interests.

Baldwin soundly defeated Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir on Tuesday, winning a second term.

Baldwin was an early target for outside conservative groups that spent millions attacking her over the summer. But after Vukmir won the August primary, Baldwin outraised her more than 5-to-1.

Baldwin says in her remarks are prepared for delivery at her victory party that “Democrats, Republicans and Independents sent a loud and clear message tonight that they wanted a senator who works not for the special interests, but someone who works for you.”