Baldwin raises twice as much as Vukmir over quarter

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has outraised her Republican opponent state Sen. Leah Vukmir more than 2-to-1 for the most recent reporting period.

While outpacing Vukmir in fundraising, Baldwin has also had a consistent lead in polls leading up to the Nov. 6 election.

Filings with the Federal Election Commission show Baldwin raised $4.9 million in the latest period that ended Sept. 30 compared with $2.4 million for Vukmir.

Baldwin reported having $5 million cash on hand for the final weeks of the race, compared with just $1.4 million for Vukmir.

Vukmir released a new television ad Tuesday, featuring a woman with a rare lung disease who says Baldwin’s position on health care “is so radical it literally takes my breath away.”

Baldwin supports a Medicaire-for-all plan while Vukmir wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act.