Ban on Utility Disconnections to Expire

Tens of thousands of households in Wisconsin could lose utility service after state regulators

voted against extending a moratorium on disconnections. It would be the first time in nearly 18

months that utilities could disconnect service to customers who are behind on their bills. The

Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted unanimously Thursday to let the moratorium

expire April 15 with members citing falling coronavirus infection rates, signs of economic

recovery and federal relief funding. Utilities report that more than 93,000 households and

about 4,800 businesses are facing possible disconnection.