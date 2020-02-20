Bar Close Extension Bill In Trouble

Glasses of light and dark beer on a pub background.

MADISON, WI (AP)–Extending bar hours in Wisconsin until 4 a.m. for the week of the Democratic National Convention appears to be in jeopardy.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Wednesday that concerns about negative impacts including more drunken drivers on the road has dampened enthusiasm for the move.

The Assembly is scheduled to pass the bill today, the last session day of the year.

That will put the focus on the Senate. Democrats tried to force a vote on it yesterday in the Senate, but Republicans didn’t allow it.