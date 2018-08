KENOSHA, WI–State Rep Peter Barca has been named Labor Person of the Year. Barca was the unanimous choice of the Kenosha AFL-CIO Council.

Barca has been supportive of Foxconn’s development, a move which cost him his spot and State Assembly Minority Leader.

The Democrat will be honored at the annual Labor Fest which will be held at the St Therese Festival Grounds on Monday.