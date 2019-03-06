Barca: Wisconsin Economy is Strong

MADISON, WI–Peter Barca has been in his new job as Wisconsin Secretary of Revenue for almost two months already as he helps to get the Tony Evers Administration off and running. Barca, who formerly represented the Kenosha area in the State Assembly, told WLIP’s Happenings Q and A that Wisconsin’s economic outlook is strong.

Barca says his main priority is work on the governor’s budget proposal which was introduced last week. The budget includes middle class tax relief and an increased gas tax paired with the elimination of the minimum markup law for gas to help fix roads, among many other items. Legislative Republicans have criticized the proposal as a “liberal tax and spend” dream.