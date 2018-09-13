Barnes says Evers not interested in Obama-Trump voters

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor says he is not interested in people who voted for Barack Obama and then switched to Donald Trump, if they still support the president.

Mandela Barnes made the remark during a candidate forum on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

When speaking about the race, Barnes says, “It’s not about the Obama-Trump voters. If they voted for Obama and they voted for Trump and they’re still with him, you can keep them.”

He says he and Democratic governor candidate Tony Evers are after the Obama voters who didn’t show up in 2016.

Evers is in a tight race with Republican Gov. Scott Walker. The race is likely to be decided by independent voters.

Wisconsin Republican Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman calls the remarks “outrageous” and “insulting to millions of hard-working Wisconsinites.”