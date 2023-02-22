Barricade Situation in Waukegan Ends Peacefully After Domestic Incident

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Waukegan, IL) One person was taken into custody after a barricade situation in Waukegan. Police say they were called around 8 o’clock on Tuesday morning to the 18-hundred block of Ridgeland Avenue for a domestic battery where three people were injured. Two of those victims were briefly hospitalized and released, the other was treated at the scene. The suspect, meantime, retreated into the home…leading to a situation where SWAT team members were called in to help negotiate a peaceful end to the situation. The suspect did eventually give himself up during the late afternoon hours and was taken into custody. At this point, the subject has not been identified, and no charges have been detailed. An investigation into the incident is said to be ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-22-23